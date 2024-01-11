Sea Girls have released a cut from their upcoming third album – check out ‘I Want You To Know Me’

The full-length is coming in June.
Sea Girls have released a new single, ‘I Want You To Know Me’.

It’s a cut from their just-announced third album, ‘Midnight Butterflies’. The twelve-track record will be released 14th June via the band’s new independent label Alt. Records, and features previous singles ‘Weekends & Workdays’ and ‘Young Strangers’.

Frontman Henry Camamile says: “It feels and sounds like a fledgling band making their energetic untainted debut record. It’s super optimistic and euphoric. There was a huge freedom in making this record. It’s an exciting time for music across genres, and who wouldn’t want to be a part of that?”

The album’s full tracklisting reads:

  1. Midnight Butterflies
  2. I Want You To Know Me
  3. Come Back To Me
  4. Horror Movies
  5. Does Only God Know That We’re Lonely?
  6. Scream And Shout
  7. Weekends And Workdays
  8. Superman
  9. First On My List
  10. Young Strangers
  11. Polly
  12. After Hours
