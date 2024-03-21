Sea Girls have released the title-track from their upcoming third album – check out ‘Midnight Butterflies’

Sea Girls have released a new single, ‘Midnight Butterflies’.

It’s the title-track from their not-long-announced third album. The twelve-track record will be released 14th June via the band’s new independent label Alt. Records, and features previous singles ‘I Want You To Know Me’, ‘Weekends & Workdays’ and ‘Young Strangers’.

Frontman Henry Camamile says: “’Midnight Butterflies’ is a true expression of living in the moment, only caring about the next 24 hours – living like a midnight butterfly. It’s about recalling those euphoric nights, and the pull that comes with that energy. I think that is something we all crave especially as you take on more responsibilities in life.

“We wanted the opening song on Midnight Butterflies to really represent our approach to the album, which is all about letting go, allowing yourself to indulge in that need to escape and be carefree. I think we all crave that, especially as you take on more responsibility in life.”

Check it out below; the album’s full tracklisting reads: