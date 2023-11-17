Sea Girls have dropped a new single, ‘Young Strangers’, ahead of their Louis Tomlinson support slot

Sea Girls have released a new single, ‘Young Strangers’.

A co-write with Kid Harpoon, the track follows on from their latest single ‘Weekends & Workdays’, and is released under their new label, Alt. Records, in collaboration with Believe.

Frontman Henry Camamile says of the track: “‘Young Strangers’ is about seeing the similarities between two people who have just met. They get talking about their lives, about how they want to prove themselves and find purpose with a desperate need to get out of life’s daily rut. Never met before they realise they’re navigating the same feelings in the world and so are not young strangers anymore.”

Sea Girls will be the main support with Louis Tomlinson at his London O2 Arena show on 17th November.

Check out the new single below.

Sea Girls will also be touring early next year:

MARCH

11 Belfast, Limelight

12 Ireland, Dublin The Academy

14 Manchester, O2 Ritz

15 Edinburgh, La Belle Angele

17 Leeds, Stylus

18 Bristol, SWX

19 Southampton, Engine Rooms

20 London, Koko