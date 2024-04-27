Sea Girls announce UK and Ireland tour to support new album ‘Midnight Butterflies’

Sea Girls have announced an extensive set of tour dates across the UK and Ireland for the later part of this year. The tour is set to promote their upcoming album, ‘Midnight Butterflies’, with a high-profile date set for London’s O2 Academy Brixton.

New album ‘Midnight Butterflies’ is scheduled for release on June 14 via Alt. Records. It marks the band’s third studio offering, following the release of ‘Open Up Your Head’ in 2020 and ‘Homesick’ in 2022.

Discussing the new album, frontman Henry Camamile expressed his enthusiasm about the creative process and the genre-spanning exploration the band has indulged in. “It feels and sounds like a fledgling band making their energetic untainted debut record. It’s super optimistic and euphoric,” Camamile stated. He also reflected on the liberating experience of crafting this latest work, adding, “There was a huge freedom in making this record. It’s an exciting time for music across genres, and who wouldn’t want to be a part of that?”

We're heading out across the UK with The Midnight Butterflies Tour εїз The last tour sold out in just 10 days, secure your tickets by pre-ordering our new album and gain access to the fan pre-sale until 5PM Tuesday 30th April 🎫 https://t.co/fQRkTwweUn



Pre-sale starts 10AM… pic.twitter.com/xxsBj9uCtZ — SEA GIRLS ≅ (@SeaGirls) April 26, 2024

The tour will start in Sheffield, making stops in Newcastle, Manchester, Glasgow, Nottingham, Cardiff, Portsmouth, Norwich, Birmingham and Liverpool, as well as crossing over to Dublin and Belfast.

Tickets for the shows are set to go on sale next Friday, May 3rd.



The dates read:

SEPTEMBER

26 Octagon, Sheffield, UK

27 City Hall, Newcastle, UK

28 O2 Apollo, Manchester, UK

29 O2 Academy, Glasgow, UK

OCTOBER

1 Rock City, Nottingham, UK

3 O2 Academy Brixton, London, UK

4 Tramshed, Cardiff, UK

6 Guildhall, Portsmouth, UK

7 LCR, Norwich, UK

8 O2 Academy, Birmingham, UK

9 Mountford Hall, Liverpool, UK

11 Academy, Dublin, Ireland

12 Limelight, Belfast, Ireland