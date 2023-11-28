Sea Power are going to reissue their album, ‘Do You Like Rock Music?’.

The Mercury Prize-nominated record will be celebrating its 15th anniversary with additional radio sessions, B-sides and extensive new sleeve notes, set for release on 9th February.

The band are celebrating the reissue with a string of dates in the UK playing the album through in its entirety, too. The details are:

FEBRUARY

9 Manchester, Albert Hall

10 Birmingham, Town Hall

11 Glasgow, TV Studio, SWG3

13 Sheffield, The Leadmill

14 Norwich, UEA The Waterfront

15 Bristol, Trinity Centre

16 London, Islington Assembly Hall

17 London, Islington Assembly Hall

The album’s tracklisting reads:

﻿Record 1 – Side 1

1.All In It

2.Lights Out For Darker Skies

3.No Lucifer

4.Waving Flags

5.Canvey Island

6.Down On The Ground

7.Trip Out

Record 1 – Side 2

8.Great Skua

9.Atom

10.No Need To Cry

11.Open The Door

12.We Close Our Eyes

Record 2 – Side 1

1.No Lucifer – Steve Lamacq ‘In New Music We Trust’ BBC Radio 1 Session

2.Waving Flags – Radcliffe & Maconie BBC Radio 2 Session

3.A Trip Out – Colin Murray BBC Radio 1 Session

4.Open The Door – BBC 6 Music Hub Session

5.Everybody Must Be Saved – b-side

Record 2 – Side 2

6.Ooby Dooby Do – b-side

7.Save The Purple House – b-side

8.Charlie Potatoes – b-side

9.Total Confusion – b-side

10.Elizabeth & Susan Meet The Pelican – b-side