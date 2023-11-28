Sea Power are going to reissue their album, ‘Do You Like Rock Music?’.
The Mercury Prize-nominated record will be celebrating its 15th anniversary with additional radio sessions, B-sides and extensive new sleeve notes, set for release on 9th February.
The band are celebrating the reissue with a string of dates in the UK playing the album through in its entirety, too. The details are:
FEBRUARY
9 Manchester, Albert Hall
10 Birmingham, Town Hall
11 Glasgow, TV Studio, SWG3
13 Sheffield, The Leadmill
14 Norwich, UEA The Waterfront
15 Bristol, Trinity Centre
16 London, Islington Assembly Hall
17 London, Islington Assembly Hall
The album’s tracklisting reads:
Record 1 – Side 1
1.All In It
2.Lights Out For Darker Skies
3.No Lucifer
4.Waving Flags
5.Canvey Island
6.Down On The Ground
7.Trip Out
Record 1 – Side 2
8.Great Skua
9.Atom
10.No Need To Cry
11.Open The Door
12.We Close Our Eyes
Record 2 – Side 1
1.No Lucifer – Steve Lamacq ‘In New Music We Trust’ BBC Radio 1 Session
2.Waving Flags – Radcliffe & Maconie BBC Radio 2 Session
3.A Trip Out – Colin Murray BBC Radio 1 Session
4.Open The Door – BBC 6 Music Hub Session
5.Everybody Must Be Saved – b-side
Record 2 – Side 2
6.Ooby Dooby Do – b-side
7.Save The Purple House – b-side
8.Charlie Potatoes – b-side
9.Total Confusion – b-side
10.Elizabeth & Susan Meet The Pelican – b-side