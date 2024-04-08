SeeYouSpaceCowboy have released a new single, ‘Red Wine And Discontent’.

It’s a cut from their upcoming new album ‘Coup De Grâce’, arriving 19th April, and follows on from the San Diego post-hardcore band’s recent singles ‘Chewing The Scenery’, ‘Respite For A Tragic Tale (ft. iRis.EXE)’, ‘Silhouettes in Motion’ and ‘To The Dance Floor (Ft. Courtney LaPlante)’.

Frontwoman Connie Sgarossa says: “This is a song that deals with what it means to be the dirty little secret in an affair and trying to come to terms with that notion while also being critical and wishing to be more. It’s a song that really pushes through in a frantic but melodic way to me.”

Check out the single below; the album’s full tracklisting reads: