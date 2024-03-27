SeeYouSpaceCowboy pay homage to emo with their new single, ‘To The Dance Floor (Ft. Courtney LaPlante)’

SeeYouSpaceCowboy have released a new single, ‘To The Dance Floor (Ft. Courtney LaPlante)’.

It’s a cut from their upcoming new album ‘Coup De Grâce’, arriving 19th April, and follows on from the San Diego post-hardcore band’s recent single ‘Chewing The Scenery’, which they described as the beginning of a new era, as well as ‘Respite For A Tragic Tale (ft. iRis.EXE)’ and ‘Silhouettes in Motion’.

“This song is our little ode to the emo songs that we were all obsessed with growing up,” they explain, “we wanted something that would almost feel cinematic in nature and felt like it carried you through from the piano in the beginning to the journey through the middle to the climax. It’s a song that Courtney’s vocals beautifully fit into as a voice that leads you to that destructive end.”

“This album was a chance for us to refine some of the melodic elements we had recently introduced to the band while also playing around with all things and bringing back reinvented version of past parts of our identity,” shares frontwoman Connie Sgarbossa.

“The hope is that we made something that mixes the innate emotion of post-hardcore with the cathartic essence of dancing and allure of cabaret/burlesque in a package reflecting the tale of a city on fire and it’s all to tragic individuals and their indulgence and woes.”

Check out the single below; the album’s full tracklisting reads: