SeeYouSpaceCowboy have booked a new headline tour

The band's full-length came out earlier this year.

The dates are in support of their album ‘Coup De Grâce’, which came out in April following on from the San Diego post-hardcore band’s recent singles ‘Chewing The Scenery’, ‘Respite For A Tragic Tale (ft. iRis.EXE)’, ‘Silhouettes in Motion’ and ‘To The Dance Floor (Ft. Courtney LaPlante)’.

The details are:

AUGUST
29 Jointers, Southampton
30 Burn It Down Festival, Torquay
31 Chalk, Brighton

SEPTEMBER
2 New Cross Inn, London
3 Devils Dog, Birmingham
4 Yellow Arch, Sheffield
5 Anarchy Brew, Newcastle
6 Cathouse, Glasgow
7 No Play Festival, Liverpool
8 Waterfront Studio, Newcastle
10 Glazart, Paris
11 Zappa, Antwerp
12 Patronaat, Haarlem
13 Cassiopeia, Berlin
14 Namanns, Leipzig
15 Helios 37, Köln

