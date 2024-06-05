SeeYouSpaceCowboy have booked a new headline tour.
The dates are in support of their album ‘Coup De Grâce’, which came out in April following on from the San Diego post-hardcore band’s recent singles ‘Chewing The Scenery’, ‘Respite For A Tragic Tale (ft. iRis.EXE)’, ‘Silhouettes in Motion’ and ‘To The Dance Floor (Ft. Courtney LaPlante)’.
The details are:
AUGUST
29 Jointers, Southampton
30 Burn It Down Festival, Torquay
31 Chalk, Brighton
SEPTEMBER
2 New Cross Inn, London
3 Devils Dog, Birmingham
4 Yellow Arch, Sheffield
5 Anarchy Brew, Newcastle
6 Cathouse, Glasgow
7 No Play Festival, Liverpool
8 Waterfront Studio, Newcastle
10 Glazart, Paris
11 Zappa, Antwerp
12 Patronaat, Haarlem
13 Cassiopeia, Berlin
14 Namanns, Leipzig
15 Helios 37, Köln