SeeYouSpaceCowboy have booked a new headline tour.

The dates are in support of their album ‘Coup De Grâce’, which came out in April following on from the San Diego post-hardcore band’s recent singles ‘Chewing The Scenery’, ‘Respite For A Tragic Tale (ft. iRis.EXE)’, ‘Silhouettes in Motion’ and ‘To The Dance Floor (Ft. Courtney LaPlante)’.

The details are:

AUGUST

29 Jointers, Southampton

30 Burn It Down Festival, Torquay

31 Chalk, Brighton

SEPTEMBER

2 New Cross Inn, London

3 Devils Dog, Birmingham

4 Yellow Arch, Sheffield

5 Anarchy Brew, Newcastle

6 Cathouse, Glasgow

7 No Play Festival, Liverpool

8 Waterfront Studio, Newcastle

10 Glazart, Paris

11 Zappa, Antwerp

12 Patronaat, Haarlem

13 Cassiopeia, Berlin

14 Namanns, Leipzig

15 Helios 37, Köln