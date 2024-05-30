Sekou, Hope Tala and more have joined SZA’s day of BST Hyde Park 2024

More supports have been confirmed for SZA‘s day of BST Hyde Park.

She’ll perform at the event on 29th June, with previously-announced support from Sampha and Snoh Aalegra, as well as new additions Elmiene, No Guidnce, Sekou, Hope Tala (pictured), Fabiana Palladino, Nia Smith, and Jessy Blakemore.

Stevie Nicks, Kylie, Stray Kids, Andrea Bocelli and Robbie Williams will also headline other days. Last year’s event saw headline sets from P!NK, Take That, Blackpink, Lana Del Rey and more.

Visit bst-hydepark.com for more information.