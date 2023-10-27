Sekou has released a new melancholy love song, ‘Time Will Tell’

It follows on from his debut EP.
PHOTO CREDIT: @JHONNY_5

Sekou has released a new single, ‘Time Will Tell’.

The track follows on from the newcomer’s debut EP, and a sold-out show at London’s Lower-Third (Outernet).

Of the track, Sekou says: “When I was writing ‘Time Will Tell,’ I was going through a lot, so I really wanted to write something that reflected how I was feeling at that moment, and be honest with myself.

“When songwriting, I just feel like I completely go into my own space and feel very free. I wanted to write a song about somebody that I really cared for, but I didn’t quite know how to express myself to them.”

Check it out below.

SHARE:

--:--
--:--
  • cover
    Dork Radio
LATEST NEWS
Music News
The Gaslight Anthem are celebrating their album release with a new video for 'Spider Bites'
Music News
Hannah Grae has released a Halloweeny new Blondie-inspired track, 'Who Dunnit?'
Music News
Dead Pony have dropped a ballad about lost love, new single 'About Love'
READ MORE