Sekou has released a new melancholy love song, ‘Time Will Tell’

Sekou has released a new single, ‘Time Will Tell’.

The track follows on from the newcomer’s debut EP, and a sold-out show at London’s Lower-Third (Outernet).

Of the track, Sekou says: “When I was writing ‘Time Will Tell,’ I was going through a lot, so I really wanted to write something that reflected how I was feeling at that moment, and be honest with myself.

“When songwriting, I just feel like I completely go into my own space and feel very free. I wanted to write a song about somebody that I really cared for, but I didn’t quite know how to express myself to them.”

Check it out below.