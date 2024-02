Selena Gomez is back with a new track, ‘Love On’.

Out now via Interscope Records, it follows on from ‘Single Soon’, and arrives as Selena continues to work on the follow-up to her album ‘Rare’.

A press release explains, “‘Love On’ is an anthemic pop song, inspired by all the time Selena has spent in Paris last year. Throughout the lyrics, Gomez emphasizes the romance of the Parisian lifestyle and the thrill of sharing a new love.”

Check it out below.