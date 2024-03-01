Self Esteem and Jake Shears have announced a new EP, ‘Cabaret: The Maida Vale Session’

Self Esteem and Jake Shears have announced a new EP to celebrate their recent musical roles.

The pair joined the cast of London musical Cabaret for a stint that ran from September 2023 to January 2024 at the Kit Kat Club, with Rebecca Lucy Taylor starring as Sally Bowles and Jake as Emcee.

Based on the play by John Van Druten and stories by Christopher Isherwood, the production has previously won seven Olivier Awards including Best Musical Revival.

Taylor shares: “I’ve made no secret about how much I’ve loved being Sally for the last 6 months. The cast, Jake, everyone involved in making this incredible show exist have a piece of my heart forever. I am so glad a little bit of this experience gets to live on in these very special recordings!”

Jake adds: “It’s been a true pleasure starring alongside Rebecca during our time in Cabaret, and we had such a special time performing these songs at Maida Vale together along with the cast and orchestra last year and I’m so glad we can treasure them forever now. Willkommen! Bienvenue… and enjoy!”

The new EP, ‘Cabaret: The Maida Vale Session’, will be released on 8th March.