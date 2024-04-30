Serj Tankian announces new solo EP ‘Foundations’

System Of A Down’s Serj Tankian is set to release a new solo EP, ‘Foundations’, this autumn through Gibson Records.

The EP will include a newly teased single ‘A.F. Day’, scheduled for release on May 17th. Tankian shared insights into the track, explaining, “This is a song I wrote in the early days of SOAD that I never released. The majority of the instrumentation and vocals are recordings from that time. Dystopian in mood, it’s a reflection of the angst and anti-authoritarian attitude I had to conformity.”

In addition to his musical pursuits, Tankian is also venturing into the literary world with his debut memoir, ‘Down With The System’, which will be published by Hachette Books on May 14th.