SEVENTEEN have welcomed their ’17 Is RIGHT HERE’ best of album with a new video for ‘MAESTRO’

SEVENTEEN have officially released their best of album titled ’17 IS RIGHT HERE’, alongside a music video for the lead single ‘MAESTRO’.

The album is a comprehensive collection featuring two CDs that span the band’s career. ’17 IS RIGHT HERE’ includes four new tracks, Korean versions of eight previously-released Japanese lead singles, 20 lead singles from past Korean releases, and a digital-only instrumental version of ‘Adore U’.

Lead single ‘MAESTRO’ integrates elements from seven of the band’s previous releases – ‘Adore U’, ‘VERY NICE’, ‘Oh My!’, ‘Fear’, ‘Rock with you’, ‘CHEERS’, and ‘Super’. The accompanying music video is set against a dystopian backdrop, exploring themes of creativity in a technologically advanced world, featuring the 13 members of SEVENTEEN navigating this new world, engaging with mysterious beings, and posing the question, “Who is the real MAESTRO?”

You can check out the video below.