SEVENTEEN have welcomed their ’17 Is RIGHT HERE’ best of album with a new video for ‘MAESTRO’

The album is a comprehensive collection featuring two CDs that span the band's career.

SEVENTEEN have officially released their best of album titled ’17 IS RIGHT HERE’, alongside a music video for the lead single ‘MAESTRO’.

The album is a comprehensive collection featuring two CDs that span the band’s career. ’17 IS RIGHT HERE’ includes four new tracks, Korean versions of eight previously-released Japanese lead singles, 20 lead singles from past Korean releases, and a digital-only instrumental version of ‘Adore U’.

Lead single ‘MAESTRO’ integrates elements from seven of the band’s previous releases – ‘Adore U’, ‘VERY NICE’, ‘Oh My!’, ‘Fear’, ‘Rock with you’, ‘CHEERS’, and ‘Super’. The accompanying music video is set against a dystopian backdrop, exploring themes of creativity in a technologically advanced world, featuring the 13 members of SEVENTEEN navigating this new world, engaging with mysterious beings, and posing the question, “Who is the real MAESTRO?”

