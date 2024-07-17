SEVENTEEN announce new ‘Follow Again to Cinemas’ concert film

SEVENTEEN have announced a new concert film based on their recent ‘Follow Again’ tour, with screenings set to begin next month.

The K-pop group revealed yesterday (July 16th) that their ‘Follow Again to Cinemas’ film will have limited screenings starting August 21st in movie theatres across South Korea. SEVENTEEN have also partnered with local cinema chain CGV for an exclusive release on August 14th.

Tickets for South Korean screenings will go on sale on July 23rd at 8pm local time, with domestic reservations open to the public from July 24th onwards.

While international screenings have not yet been announced, SEVENTEEN hinted that fans worldwide may be able to watch the concert film in their cities. Joshua said: “Carats (SEVENTEEN’s fanbase) around the world [are] welcome to this special cinema presentation of our 2024 concert at Korea’s Seoul World Cup Stadium.”

The concert film will feature footage from SEVENTEEN’s first headline shows at the World Cup Stadium in Seoul, which took place on April 27 and 28 this year. These shows marked the group’s first encore performances after completing their previous ‘Follow’ tour of Asia, which ran from late 2023 to early 2024.

According to the film’s website, it will also include performances of new songs from SEVENTEEN’s most recent album, ’17 Is Right Here’, which was released a day after their final World Cup Stadium show. These include the title track ‘Maestro’ alongside unit songs ‘Spell’, ‘LALALI’ and ‘Cheers to youth’.

International fans can visit the film’s website to sign up for future updates from Trafalgar, the company behind the film’s production and distribution. Ticket sales for future screenings will also be announced and made available through the same website.