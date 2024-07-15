SG Lewis and Loods embrace the golden era of Ibiza with their new single ‘Paradise’

SG Lewis has unveiled his latest single ‘Paradise’.

A collaboration with Loods released on his newly established label Forever Days, the track marks the conclusion of the label’s inaugural trilogy of releases, following SG Lewis’ recent collaboration with Nelly Furtado on ‘Love Bites’ and his EP with Tove Lo titled ‘HEAT’.

Commenting on the collaboration, SG Lewis says: “Loods is one of my favourite creators of euphoric house music – every track of his transports the listener to somewhere tropical. ‘Paradise’ is a collaboration between the two of us that is reminiscent of 2000’s Hedkandi classics.”

Loods adds: “Paradise is the embodiment of the mutual obsession Sam and I share for the golden era of Ibiza – whenever that was. Or, perhaps it’s now? That’s the idea behind the song, anyway; a sound that echoes the white isle 20 years ago as much as it does this coming summer. Hedonism, escapism, and unshackled love, bathing in the warmth of a sun rising over the ocean; that’s the spirit of Paradise.”

