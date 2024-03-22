Shame and Picture Parlour are among the latest names for Czechia festival, Rock For People

Rock For People has confirmed a new list of names for this year’s festival.

The latest acts include The Darkness, NOAHFINNCE, Picture Parlour, Scowl, Shame (pictured), The Struts, The Lathums and Thumper, who join The Prodigy, Yungblud and The Offspring.

Plus, iDKHOW, Sum 41, Enter Shikari, Bad Omens, Bombay Bicycle Club, Body Count Feat Ice-T, Against The Current, Underoath, Soft Play, The Amazons, Royal Republic, and Wargasm.

The bill also features Bring Me The Horizon, Avril Lavigne, Corey Taylor, Pendulum, Parkway Drive, Dogstar, Hot Milk, La Dispute and more.

Rock For People will take place in Hradec Králové, Czechia from 12th – 15th June. Visit rockforpeople.cz/en for more information.