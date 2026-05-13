Shania Twain has announced ‘Little Miss Twain’ ahead of her Wembley shows with Harry Styles
The country-pop star shares her new single 'Dirty Rosie', too.
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Sessions · Playlists · Behind the scenes
The country-pop star shares her new single 'Dirty Rosie', too.
Get more Dork
Sessions · Playlists · Behind the scenes
The Gaslight Anthem frontman teams up with Butch Walker for his first solo material since 2021.
A small note on Charli xcx, 'ROCK MUSIC', and the dispiriting national habit of refusing to enjoy pop music until we've worked out whether we're allowed to.
Chicago pop punk outfit share third cut from incoming fourth album 'Probable Claws'.