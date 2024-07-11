Sharon Van Etten is going to play an intimate London show at the 100 Club next week

Sharon Van Etten has announced further details of her upcoming one-off London show, set to take place at the iconic 100 Club on Oxford Street next week.

The New Jersey singer-songwriter, who hasn’t performed live in over a year, will take to the stage on Wednesday, 17th July. The intimate 350-capacity venue will open its doors at 7:30pm BST, with The Attachment Theory providing support for the evening.

Van Etten initially teased the performance earlier this week in a brief video shared on social media. “Hi, it’s Sharon,” she said, “and I have a little secret. The band and I are in London, and we are playing a show on July 17th. But if you want more details, you have to sign up for my email list.” She then jokingly added, pointing to her chin, “Hopefully my zit will be gone by then. Ssh, don’t tell anyone!”

Confirming the venue details today, Van Etten expressed her excitement about the upcoming show. “Soooo the secret London show we’re playing now has a venue…. The 100 Club!” she wrote. “I’ve been in London for a bit with my band and I’ve always felt a connection to this city. I’m so glad to be back. We’re really looking forward to seeing you at the show on the 17th.”

Tickets for the event will be distributed through a lottery process, with a maximum of two tickets per person. Fans can enter the lottery by signing up to Van Etten’s email list or registering through Ticketmaster. Successful applicants will be notified on Monday, 15th July.

Van Etten’s last studio album, ‘We’ve Been Going About This All Wrong’, was released in May 2022. Since then, she has contributed ‘Quiet Eyes’ to the Past Lives soundtrack and released ‘Close To You’, a collaboration with Courtney Barnett. The artist has been celebrating the 10th anniversary of her 2014 album ‘Are We There’ and recently signed a global publishing deal with Warner Chappell Music.