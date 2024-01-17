Shelf lives join Dork’s sold-out Hype List 2024 Live show at London’s 100 Club next week, with Gretel Hänlyn and Slaney Bay

Every new year, we round up all the new bands and artists we think are most likely to have an impact on the twelve months ahead, and package them up with a nice bow for our annual Hype List. A capsule collection of some of the names we think will dominate the Dork agenda, this year is no different. Not content with that, though, we’re be bringing some of them to you live.

On 25th January, Dork Hype List 2024 Live hits London’s iconic 100 Club to celebrate the best new music – and we’re adding another new name to the already announced bill. Loud, proud and kicking up a bit of a buzz, Shelf Lives are signing up to join our already announced headliner – and one of our December 2023 / January 2024 issue’s cover stars – the hugely exciting Gretel Hänlyn. She’ll be joined by Dork faves Slaney Bay, for a bill dripping with brilliant new music.

Tickets are already sold out for the show – if you want a chance of getting in, you can sign up to the waiting list on Dice here.

You can get the full details in the poster below.