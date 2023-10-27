Shelf Lives have dropped their new EP, ‘You Okay?’: “It’s like one big fun mental breakdown”

Shelf Lives have released their new EP, ‘You Okay?’.

With seven tracks on the vinyl release and four on the digital, it’s fresh off the back of last year’s debut mini-album ‘Yes, offence’ and recent singles ‘Skirts & Salads’, ‘Bite’, ‘All Of The Problems’ and ‘Off The Rails’.

“‘You Okay?’ is like one big fun mental breakdown,” they explain. “We offer a unique perspective with each track, with the idea of providing glimpses through various lenses, allowing us to explore diverse experiences of what kind of world we live in. As a whole the EP captures the delicate balance, we constantly find ourselves in, always on the edge of a seemingly societal collapse. It’s a wonder how willingly we contribute to this intricate dance, and our EP serves as a testament to the curious nature of our collective participation. Do with that information as you will, everyone will relate to the tracks differently and find a unique meaning. Mental breakdowns are a personal experience, after all.”

Check it out below.