Shelf Lives ponder having no idea what they’re doing on their liberating new EP ‘No Idea’, out in October

London-based punk duo Shelf Lives have announced a new EP.

‘No Idea’ will be released on 23rd October, and is teased by their latest single ‘Where Did I Go?’, a two-minute bite of their distinctive, extroverted brand of catchy punk.

Discussing the four-track EP, they explain: “Generally, we have no idea what we’re doing, what the point is, what’s going on at the time, what to call this EP so ‘No Idea’ seemed fitting. We don’t feel alone, though. No one has a clue or any real control. We’ve been led to focus on finding and living an external purpose that should make us happy. We think we know what’s right for the world and what isn’t. We think we know what’s ‘cool’ and what isn’t. We think we know what harmony is and how to achieve it. In reality, we’re too busy with surviving the dumpster fire that is our social system to know anything but, we always have hope and silver linings to keep us laughing, and we will. ‘No Idea’ is a symbolic throwing in of the towel. If no one knows then ‘who cares?’. It can be seemingly intense at first but in the end, it’s liberating.”

‘Where Did I Go?’ is the band’s second release of 2024, following ‘Uncle Fred’, and was written in collaboration with Dan Smith of Noisettes.

Commenting on the track, the continues: “We’ve noticed there is a spinning wheel of trying to ‘find yourself’ that people repeatedly jump on regardless of continuously getting re-consumed in media shitstorms, social echo chamber conversations, and algorithms that feel unavoidable. By the time you figure out you’ve jumped headfirst down the rabbit hole and have to start over again, you’re angry. ‘Where Did I Go?’ is that place of seeing red before coming out of it just in time to willingly get back on the wheel.”

Shelf Lives have a busy summer ahead, with performances scheduled at festivals across the UK and Europe. They will also headline a show at London’s Moth Club on 23rd October to celebrate the release of ‘No Idea’.

The dates in full read:

JULY

11 2000 Trees Festival, Cheltenham, UK

27 Strongroom, East London Block Party, London, UK

AUGUST

2 Y Not Festival, Derbyshire, UK

3 Kendal Calling, Lowther Deer Park, Lake District, UK

4 Craufurd Arms, Milton Keynes, UK

10 Boomtown Festival, Hampshire, UK

13 Rock Your Head Festival, Montebello Di Bertona, Italy

16 Greenman Festival, Wales, UK

18 Hardwick Festival, Stockton-on-Tees, UK

23 Solfest Festival, Silloth, UK

OCTOBER

12 Disorder, Manchester, UK

18 Terra, Castellón, Spain

23 Moth Club, London, UK

NOVEMBER

19 Edge Of The Wedge, Portsmouth, UK