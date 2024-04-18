Shelf Lives imagine a sexy Jesus for their new single, ‘Uncle Fred’

Shelf Lives have released a new track, ‘Uncle Fred’.

Their first new single of 2024, it follows on from their recent EP ‘You Okay?’ and arrives alongside news of a headline show at Moth Club, London on 23rd October.

The band say of the song: “Can you imagine if there was a priest (maybe… named Fred) that was so in love with Jesus that he thought he might be sexually attracted to him? Can you imagine the inner turmoil and mental chaos that would most likely cause? It could happen… it probably has.”

Check out the single below, and catch them live at 2000trees and more this summer.