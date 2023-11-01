Shelf Lives have confirmed a new headline tour for February 2024

Shelf Lives is the project of vocalist Sabrina Di Giulio and guitarist/producer Jonny Hillyard.
Photo credit: Zac Mahrouche

Shelf Lives have announced a new tour.

The band – who have not long dropped their new EP, ‘You Okay?’ – will perform throughout February, following their support run with Sløtface later this year.

“‘You Okay?’ is like one big fun mental breakdown,” they explain of their recent release. “We offer a unique perspective with each track, with the idea of providing glimpses through various lenses, allowing us to explore diverse experiences of what kind of world we live in. As a whole the EP captures the delicate balance, we constantly find ourselves in, always on the edge of a seemingly societal collapse. It’s a wonder how willingly we contribute to this intricate dance, and our EP serves as a testament to the curious nature of our collective participation. Do with that information as you will, everyone will relate to the tracks differently and find a unique meaning. Mental breakdowns are a personal experience, after all.”

The dates read:

FEBRUARY
21 Oporto, Leeds
22 Sneaky Petes, Edinburgh
23 Bobiks, Newcastle
24 Arts Club Loft, Liverpool
27 YES (Basement), Manchester
28 Clwb Ifor Bach, Cardiff
29 Crofters Rights, Bristol

MARCH
01 The Prince Albert, Brighton

SHARE:

--:--
--:--
  • cover
    Dork Radio
LATEST NEWS
Features
Cat Burns offers a reassuring hand to those feeling lost with her new single, 'know that you're not alone'
Music News
The Last Dinner Party have announced their debut album with new single, 'On Your Side'
Music News
Allie X has released a new self-directed video for her single 'Black Eye': "Done with a wink and a bit of camp"
READ MORE