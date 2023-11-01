Shelf Lives have confirmed a new headline tour for February 2024

Shelf Lives have announced a new tour.

The band – who have not long dropped their new EP, ‘You Okay?’ – will perform throughout February, following their support run with Sløtface later this year.

“‘You Okay?’ is like one big fun mental breakdown,” they explain of their recent release. “We offer a unique perspective with each track, with the idea of providing glimpses through various lenses, allowing us to explore diverse experiences of what kind of world we live in. As a whole the EP captures the delicate balance, we constantly find ourselves in, always on the edge of a seemingly societal collapse. It’s a wonder how willingly we contribute to this intricate dance, and our EP serves as a testament to the curious nature of our collective participation. Do with that information as you will, everyone will relate to the tracks differently and find a unique meaning. Mental breakdowns are a personal experience, after all.”

The dates read:

FEBRUARY

21 Oporto, Leeds

22 Sneaky Petes, Edinburgh

23 Bobiks, Newcastle

24 Arts Club Loft, Liverpool

27 YES (Basement), Manchester

28 Clwb Ifor Bach, Cardiff

29 Crofters Rights, Bristol

MARCH

01 The Prince Albert, Brighton