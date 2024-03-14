Shelf Lives explore the fakery of LA with their new video for ‘PVC Real Estate’

Shelf Lives have released a new video for ‘PVC Real Estate’.

It’s a cut from their not-long-dropped new EP, ‘You Okay?’, which arrived towards the end of last year.

The band explain: “PVC Real Estate is essentially about LA’s growing homeless population, specifically focusing on the city’s struggle with maintaining its glamourous façade despite it. It highlights the dark contrast of hitting rock bottom and being homeless in a city that is often glamorized for its sunny and luxurious lifestyle.

“We paired the California dreamin’ and sunny disposition that permeates the city with lyrics that touch upon the persistent ‘itch’, both from drug addiction and the desire to “make it” in LA, contributing to the complexities of being a resident of the city as well as the homeless experience.”

Director Holly Hunter adds: “I loved the song’s concept that LA is an artificial set, built to appear perfect and pristine, but in reality, there’s a lot of fakery and facade going on! We brought this to life by playfully creating a hyper-real California beach constructed totally out of trash and repurposed materials (complete with a team of LA street cleaners) and put Shelf Lives at the heart of the LA fantasy.”

Check out the clip below, and catch them live at 2000trees this summer.