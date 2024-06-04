She’s In Parties have announced their second EP with a new single inspired by a horrifying teeth-falling-out dream, ‘Puppet Show’

She’s In Parties have announced their second EP.

‘Puppet Show’ follows on from their debut EP ‘End Scene’, and will be released on 25th October via Submarine Cat Records. They’ve also shared the title-track.

Vocalist Katie Dillon says of the song: “In the past I’ve felt pressure to have an online presence and I wasn’t always confident and these were the times where I felt I just wanted to ignore all my problems and procrastinate. Pushing music through my online image isn’t something I find easy and this song reflects this psychological battle. Being present online isn’t really a choice anymore for musicians and it’s not easy for those who struggle with their image but I’m learning to love myself more, accepting my insecurities and how I look, without fear of judgement.”

The inspiration came from both expectations and an awful dream: “My teeth were decaying and falling out and I knew I had to go on stage and perform, which was absolutely terrifying,” she explains. “The song was written around this narrative, with me having to “smile” and perform, whilst also delving into a psychological battle.”

Check out the new single below.