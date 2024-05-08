Japanese festival Shibuya Sound Riverse is heading to The Great Escape for the first time

Shibuya Sound Riverse is heading to this year’s The Great Escape.

The Japanese festival takes place across various venues in the Shibuya district of Tokyo, and is curated by independent music distribution service FRIENDSHIP. to showcase Japan-based indie artists from a variety of backgrounds and genres.

This spring, for the first time ever, FRIENDSHIP. will be bringing the festival to The Great Escape in Brighton on Friday 17th May, for the only Japanese music showcase taking place this year.

Kazuto Yamazaki founder of FRIENDSHIP. says: “One of our primary goals at FRIENDSHIP. has always been to amplify the voices of independent Japanese artists on a global scale. Our festival SSR (Shibuya Sound Riverse) started in 2022 and we set out to do just that. While our first two editions took place in Tokyo’s vibrant Shibuya district, our upcoming showcase at ‘The Great Escape 2024’ marks an exciting shift. We are extremely honoured to be debuting our Tokyo showcase at this amazing festival in Brighton, UK and we aim to elevate the visibility of Japanese talents to new heights.”

The details are:

Date : Friday 17th May 2024

Time : 12:00 pm ~ 16:00 pm

Place : WaterBear Venue, Brighton

Line-up :

12:30 — 13:00 LITE

13:30 — 13:00 DOMICO

14:30 — 15:00 Helsinki Lambda Club (pictured)

15:30 — 16:00 Kaneko Ayano