Sia has teamed up with Paris Hilton for her new single, ‘Fame Won’t Love You’

Sia has released a new single, Paris Hilton collab ‘Fame Won’t Love You’.

It’s a cut from her new album ‘Reasonable Woman’, following teaser track ‘Dance Alone’ created with previous collaborator Kylie Minogue. The record also features guest turns from Chaka Khan, Tierra Whack, Labrinth, Kaliii and Jimmy Jolliff.

Her first proper album since 2016, ‘Reasonable Woman’ will be released on 3rd May via Atlantic Records.

Check out the new single below; the album’s full tracklisting reads:

Little Wing

Immortal Queen (feat. Chaka Khan)

Dance Alone (Sia and Kylie Minogue)

I Had A Heart

Gimme Love

Nowhere To Be

Towards The Sun

Incredible (feat. Labrinth)

Champion (feat. Tierra Whack, Kaliii, Jimmy Jolliff)

I Forgive You

Wanna Be Known

One Night

Fame Won’t Love You (feat. Paris Hilton)

Go On

Rock and Balloon