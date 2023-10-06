Sigrid has announced a new EP with teaser single ‘Ghost’

Sigrid has released a new single, ‘Ghost’.

It follows on from recent drop ‘The Hype’ – her first new music since the release of her second album ‘How To Let Go’ – with both taken from an upcoming EP, also called ‘The Hype’, due on 27th October.

“For as long as I can remember, I’ve had a thing for everything that is catchy – especially melodies you just can’t get out of your head,” Sigrid explains. “It doesn’t really matter what genre it is, as long as I wanna put it on repeat. No wonder I started making pop music! I’ve never really wanted to make one type of pop song, I just wanna write good songs. I’ve been writing and writing, and I felt like releasing one single this year just wasn’t enough, so I decided to put out an EP to show where I’m at now musically. I love the format: short and snappy, but enough time to showcase different sides to the songwriting, the story and the sound.

“On the Hype EP I’ve written about wondering if you really did live up to the expectations, messing up, getting over someone, and: you’ll be fine! and I hope these lyrics will give you comfort in reading them, and the melodies make you wanna put it on repeat:).”

Check out the new single below; the EP’s full tracklisting reads:

The Hype

Borderline

Ghost

Wanted It To Be You