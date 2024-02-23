SIIGHTS are celebrating moving on with their new single, ‘6AM To Paris’

SIIGHTS have released a new single, ‘6AM To Paris’.

Following recent drop ‘Words’, it’s the latest cut from their EP ‘Through Thick And Thin’, out 22nd March via Insanity Records.

The band explain: “We always wanted to go here and visit Jim Morrison’s grave” acknowledges the once–romanticised unfulfilled plans made with partner; later in the chorus “can do this alone write a new story” is the realisation that you can romanticise your own life & give yourself the love you deserve whilst fulfilling your dreams. We’ve always been fascinated by how many people all over the world have love stories attached to Paris, and this song is about moving on but still being able to enjoy those places on your own.”

Check out the single below.