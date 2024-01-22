SIIGHTS are teasing their new EP with a single inspired by romance – check out ‘Words’

SIIGHTS have released a new single, ‘Words’.

The track arrives ahead of both their headline tour, which kicks off this month, and an EP coming soon via Insanity Records.

A press release explains: “‘Words’ chronicles the talking stage of a new romance – the struggle to say how you feel amidst DM-culture, and the difficulties (but also, the liberation) of potentially being understood by someone else.

“Like much of SIIGHTS’ upcoming project, it’s as much a leap of faith as it is ultimately about backing yourself, with the DIY duo’s assured production recalling the alt-pop influence of Fleetwood Mac or Muna even when ‘Words’ fail us.”

Check out the single below, and catch the band live at the following:

JANUARY

31 Dublin, Whelans

FEBRUARY

01 Glasgow, The Garage (Attic Bar)

06 London, The Grace