Silverbacks return with new single ‘Selling Shovels’

Irish six-piece Silverbacks have unveiled their new single ‘Selling Shovels’, marking their first release since their 2022 sophomore album ‘Archive Material’.

The track was produced by Gilla Band’s Daniel Fox, showcases the band’s signature blend of wonky guitar pop and art-rock. Vocalist Daniel O’Kelly’s elaborates on the song’s origins: “The idea for these lyrics came from a habit I have – maybe everyone does it? When reading a historical figure’s wikipedia page I often lose interest and so I jump straight to the ‘personal life’ and ‘death’ part of the page to see how they died and the circumstances they were in at the time. The lyrics flicker between mundane distractions and fairly horrific images of war. Selling Shovels is a reference to ‘selling shovels during the gold rush’.”

The band are set to head out on a series of live dates for the coming months.

The dates in full read:

AUGUST

23-25 Féile Na Gréine, Limerick, Ireland

OCTOBER

19 Workman’s Club, Dublin, Ireland

20 Coughlan’s, Cork, Ireland

24 YES Basement, Manchester, UK

25 Sidney & Matilda, Sheffield, UK

26 Shacklewell Arms, London, UK