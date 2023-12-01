Bristol festival Simple Things has signed up Fat Dog, Deep Tan and more

Simple Things has announced some more names for its tenth anniversary event.

The week-long festival will run from 23rd-29th February in Bristol, with the latest acts including: Casisdead, L’rain, Fat Dog (pictured), Space Afrika, Rainy Miller, T.D, Gurriers, Ziyad, Deep Tan, Quade, Sam Evian, Pregoblin, and Canty.

The event also features a closing concert from Fever Ray, plus Honeyglaze, Gilla Band, DITZ, Gazelle Twin, Warmduscher, Miso Extra, KEG, Spectres, Viji and more.

Speaking on the return of the festival, Simple Things Director and co-founder of Crack Magazine, Thomas Frost, says: “Bringing back Simple Things for its 10th edition was always going to happen, but between Covid and the renovation at the Bristol Beacon it’s not been possible to create the landmark we all wanted. So we’re absolutely overjoyed to be back with a full programme. Returning to The Beacon feels like we’re coming home, as it’s always been at the centre of some of Simple Things’ most exhilarating moments. We also can’t wait for the thrill of wandering around all the venues, immersing ourselves in the usual heady array of sounds that have always been the staple of Simple Things. Bringing back our DJ-led night programme to naturally complete Simple Things on the dance floor was also essential. It’s our favourite 16 hours of any year, and this one will be the most special edition yet.”