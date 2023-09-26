Bristol festival Simple Things has announced its tenth anniversary event

Simple Things has announced its tenth anniversary event.

The week-long festival will run from 23rd-29th February in Bristol, and features a closing concert from Fever Ray. Other acts taking part include Honeyglaze (pictured), Gilla Band, DITZ, Gazelle Twin, Warmduscher, Miso Extra, KEG, Spectres, Viji and more.

Speaking on the return of the festival, Simple Things Director and co-founder of Crack Magazine, Thomas Frost, says: “Bringing back Simple Things for its 10th edition was always going to happen, but between Covid and the renovation at the Bristol Beacon it’s not been possible to create the landmark we all wanted. So we’re absolutely overjoyed to be back with a full programme. Returning to The Beacon feels like we’re coming home, as it’s always been at the centre of some of Simple Things’ most exhilarating moments. We also can’t wait for the thrill of wandering around all the venues, immersing ourselves in the usual heady array of sounds that have always been the staple of Simple Things. Bringing back our DJ-led night programme to naturally complete Simple Things on the dance floor was also essential. It’s our favourite 16 hours of any year, and this one will be the most special edition yet.”

The full line-up, so far, reads:

DAY

Antony Szmierek, Butch Kassidy, DITZ, Flowdan, EMMELINE, Evian Christ – Revanchist : Live, Gazelle Twin, George Riley, Giant Swan, Gilla Band, HONESTY, Honeyglaze, Jeshi, Jessica Winter, Ireen Amnes (live), Kayla Painter, KEG, Maria Uzor, Max Cooper (Live 3D/AV), Miso Extra, Miss Tiny, Nadia Struiwigh (Live), Neko, O., Paranoid London (Live), Spectres, The Bug Club, The Outlines, Viji, Warmduscher, Wu-Lu

Very Special Guests: Les Savy Fav

NIGHT

Amaliah, Chez De Milo, Daisy Moon b2b Danielle, Dave Harvey, DJ Python, Ellie Stokes, Em Williams, Facta, Ido Plumes, Josey Rebelle, Julio Bashmore, K-LONE, NIKS, Nick León, Orpheu The Wizard, Outsider, Saoirse, Vlada, Yushh

Tickets are on sale from Friday 29th September.