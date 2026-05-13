Sincere Engineer have compared new single ‘Fast Forward, Rewind’ to “the Adam Sandler’s ‘Click’ of songs”
Chicago pop punk outfit share third cut from incoming fourth album 'Probable Claws'.
Sincere Engineer have shared another preview of their upcoming album ‘Probable Claws’ with new single ‘Fast Forward, Rewind’.
“Fast Forward, Rewind is about taking a look back at your life and wishing you had a way to go back and watch it, speed through all the bad parts, slow down all the good parts,” says frontperson Deanna Belos. “It's kind of like the Adam Sandler's ‘Click’ of songs, if you will.”
‘Probable Claws’ arrives as Sincere Engineer’s fourth album and first full-length since 2023’s ‘Cheap Grills’. Recorded at Steve Albini’s Electrical Audio studio in Chicago, the 11-track record explores Belos’ discomfort with the passing of time and the feeling of moving too quickly through life.
“I think the overall theme of this record is being uncomfortable with the passing of time and how quick time passes,” Belos says. “Not all the songs touch on that, there's some songs about me moving too fast through life myself.”
‘Fast Forward, Rewind’ follows previous singles ‘Cooler’ and ‘Twist My Tongue’, with ‘Probable Claws’ due out later this year via Hopeless Records.
“Fast Forward, Rewind is about taking a look back at your life and wishing you had a way to go back and watch it, speed through all the bad parts, slow down all the good parts,” says frontperson Deanna Belos. “It's kind of like the Adam Sandler's ‘Click’ of songs, if you will.”
‘Probable Claws’ arrives as Sincere Engineer’s fourth album and first full-length since 2023’s ‘Cheap Grills’. Recorded at Steve Albini’s Electrical Audio studio in Chicago, the 11-track record explores Belos’ discomfort with the passing of time and the feeling of moving too quickly through life.
“I think the overall theme of this record is being uncomfortable with the passing of time and how quick time passes,” Belos says. “Not all the songs touch on that, there's some songs about me moving too fast through life myself.”
‘Fast Forward, Rewind’ follows previous singles ‘Cooler’ and ‘Twist My Tongue’, with ‘Probable Claws’ due out later this year via Hopeless Records.
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