SIPHO. has shared a new single exploring the nuances of relationships, ‘RUN FOR YOUR LIFE’

His new full-length record is due in October via Dirty Hit.
Photo Credit: Marco Grey

SIPHO. has released a new single, ‘RUN FOR YOUR LIFE’.

It’s a cut from his recently-announced debut album, ‘PRAYERS & PARANOIA’, set for release on 27th October via Dirty Hit.

He says of the track: “It’s the nuances of a relationship. It’s never as straightforward as ‘I hate you’ or ‘I love you’ – it’s the shades in between. I was trying to highlight the kinds of contrasting emotions. The grey areas.”

Check it out below, and catch SIPHO. on tour at the following:

NOVEMBER
15 Dublin – The Grand Social
17 Glasgow – King Tut’s Wah Wah Hut
18 Manchester – YES
19 Bristol – Dareshack
21 Brighton – Patterns
22 London – The Jazz Cafe
23 Brighton – Mama Roux’s

