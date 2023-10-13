Skepta has dropped his new Amy Winehouse-sampling single, ‘Can’t Play Myself (A Tribute To Amy)’

Skepta has dropped a new single, ‘Can’t Play Myself (A Tribute To Amy)’.

Released via Más Tiempo/Island Records, the track samples Amy Winehouse’s 2006 single ‘Tears Dry On Their Own’, cleared for release by the Amy Winehouse Foundation.

A press release explains: “Skepta has been teasing the track out in various sets over the summer including to a rapturous crowd during his set at Arcadia, Glastonbury and to eager fans at Ushuaia over the summer. With the label growing a cult following over the past few months since its launch in April, appetite for an official release of this bootleg has been huge.”

Check it out below.