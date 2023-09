Sky Ferreira has announced a new UK tour.

The dates will take place in March and April 2024, and include a night at London’s KOKO.

The run follows on from her much-anticipated comeback track, ‘Don’t Forget’. A taster of her forthcoming second album ‘Masochism’, the song marked her first new music since 2019’s ‘Downhill Lullaby’, which in turn was her first original song since 2013’s debut ‘Night Time, My Time’.

Check out the tour details below.