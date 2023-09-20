Pop-punk trio Slackrr have released a new video for ‘The Answer’

Slackrr have unveiled a video for their latest single ‘The Answer’.

A song about mental health and feeling a bit lost, it’s from the pop-punk band’s third full-length album, ‘Set The Night On Fire’, which was released last month.

“We are so excited about the video for The Answer being released into the world,” the trio comment. :The song was written in late 2022, and was one of the first songs to be written for the new album. The song is focussed on mental health struggles: feeling the need to run to try to get away from the intrusive thoughts and voices in your head to find an answer to your problems. It’s about constantly feeling unsure of the future and fearing there are always more problems just around the corner, but finding the strength and courage to face what lies ahead and get through the dark times to make way for better days. It’s about realising that even though you may have to deal with problems and adversity in your life, there is always hope for a brighter future and you are never alone in any of your struggles.”

Check it out below, and catch the band on tour throughout the rest of the year.