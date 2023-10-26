Slam Dunk has confirmed its first names for 2024, including You Me At Six, L.S. Dunes, Waterparks and more

Slam Dunk has confirmed its first names for 2024.

The line-up is set to include You Me At Six, L.S. Dunes, Waterparks, Funeral For A Friend, The All American Rejects, The Wonder Years, Pale Waves, Bob Vylan and more.

You Me At Six’s Josh Franceschi says: “Looking forward to returning to Slam Dunk this year to headline the festival. Slam Dunk has given You Me At Six so much over our career & we’ve got a lot of special memories from performing there over the years. The line-up is stacked with great artists, so will be an elite one.”

The event will return to Hatfield Park on Saturday 25th May, before heading to Leeds, Temple Newsam on Sunday 26th May. Tickets go on sale from 10am, Friday 27th October at slamdunkfestival.com.