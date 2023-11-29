Slam Dunk has confirmed its second batch of names for 2024, including State Champs, Against The Current and more

Slam Dunk has confirmed another lot of names for 2024.

Newly added to the bill, are The Ghost Inside, State Champs (‘The Finer Things’ Album Play In Full), The Blackout (In Celebration Of 15Th Anniversary Of ‘The Best In Town’), Against The Current, The Red Jumpsuit Apparatus, As December Falls, Honey Revenge, Taylor Acorn, Stick To Your Guns, H2O, Big D And The Kids Table, and Snuff.

They join You Me At Six, L.S. Dunes, Waterparks, Funeral For A Friend, The All American Rejects, The Wonder Years, Pale Waves, Bob Vylan and more.

The event will return to Hatfield Park on Saturday 25th May, before heading to Leeds, Temple Newsam on Sunday 26th May. For more information, visit slamdunkfestival.com.