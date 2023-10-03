Sleater-Kinney have announced their eleventh studio album, ‘Little Rope’.

Set for release on 19th January via Loma Vista Recordings, the news arrives alongside lead single ‘Hell’, with a video directed by Ashley Connor and starring Miranda July.

Recorded at Flora Recording and Playback in Portland, Oregon with producer John Congleton, ‘Little Rope’ deals with grief following the death of Carrie Brownstein‘s mother and stepfather part-way into the album’s creation.

A press release explains: “In the autumn of 2022, Carrie Brownstein received a call from Corin Tucker, who herself had just received a call from the American embassy in Italy. Years earlier, Brownstein listed Tucker as her emergency contact on a passport form, and while she had since changed her phone number, Tucker had not. The embassy staff were desperately trying to reach Brownstein. When they finally did, they told her what happened: While vacationing in Italy, Brownstein’s mother and stepfather had been in a car accident. Both were killed.”

Check out ‘Hell’ below.

The album’s tracklistign reads: