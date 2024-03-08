Sleater-Kinney have released a new three-track EP, ‘Frayed Rope Sessions’

Sleater-Kinney have released a three-track EP, ‘Frayed Rope Sessions’.

The new effort features reimagined versions of three songs from their recently-released album, ‘Little Rope’, recorded at Flora Recording in Portland, OR.

Alongside the EP the band have also shared the video series ‘Little Rope Unraveled’, where Corin Tucker and Carrie Brownstein discuss the inception and backstory of album stand-outs ‘Say It Like You Mean It’, ‘Hunt You Down’ and ‘Untidy Creature’.

Check out the new EP below.