Sleater-Kinney have announced a tiny London club show for Rough Trade

Sleater-Kinney have announced a small London show.

The date is in support of their eleventh studio album, ‘Little Rope’. Set for release on 19th January via Loma Vista Recordings, the effort was recorded at Flora Recording and Playback in Portland, Oregon with producer John Congleton, and it deals with grief following the death of Carrie Brownstein‘s mother and stepfather part-way into the album’s creation.

A press release explains: “In the autumn of 2022, Carrie Brownstein received a call from Corin Tucker, who herself had just received a call from the American embassy in Italy. Years earlier, Brownstein listed Tucker as her emergency contact on a passport form, and while she had since changed her phone number, Tucker had not. The embassy staff were desperately trying to reach Brownstein. When they finally did, they told her what happened: While vacationing in Italy, Brownstein’s mother and stepfather had been in a car accident. Both were killed.”

Check out ‘Hell’ below, and catch the band live downstairs at The Dome, London on Wednesday 8th November.

The album’s tracklistign reads: