Sleater-Kinney confront their darkest fears and deepest hopes on new single, ‘Untidy Creature’

Sleater-Kinney have released a new single, ‘Untidy Creature’, from their upcoming full-length.

Their eleventh studio album, ‘Little Rope’ is set for release on 19th January via Loma Vista Recordings. The effort was recorded at Flora Recording and Playback in Portland, Oregon with producer John Congleton, and it deals with grief following the death of Carrie Brownstein’s mother and stepfather part-way into the album’s creation.

Of the song and video, the band explain: “‘Untidy Creature’ was the first song we wrote for Little Rope, although we didn’t know it at the time; we weren’t certain we were even working on another record. We also worried it had come too easy, the song featured two elements that come very naturally to Sleater-Kinney: a big guitar riff, an even bigger vocal. But as the year wore on, and our choices and bodily autonomy shrank, our feeling about the song changed. It became a gift, somewhere to put our darkest fears, and our deepest hopes. We sometimes feel trapped or angry, and yet still we breathe.

“For the video, we wanted imagery that spoke to the themes which permeate Little Rope: uncertainty, restlessness, urgency, all of the in-between and discomfiting states with which we’re forced to reckon. So, we came up with the idea of a woman holding her breath in a bathtub for the duration of the song, unsure of her motivations, not knowing whether she’s seeking escape, disappearance, absolution, or simply a moment of quiet and reprieve. We love the tension created by an act that defies both custom and comfort.”

