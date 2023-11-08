Sleater-Kinney have released a new video that stars Succession’s J. Smith-Cameron (aka Gerri)

Sleater-Kinney have released a new video for ‘Say It Like You Mean It’.

The clip stars Succession’s J. Smith-Cameron, and arrives ahead of their set at Pitchfork London Roundhouse this month.

Their eleventh studio album, ‘Little Rope’ is set for release on 19th January via Loma Vista Recordings. The effort was recorded at Flora Recording and Playback in Portland, Oregon with producer John Congleton, and it deals with grief following the death of Carrie Brownstein’s mother and stepfather part-way into the album’s creation.

“The video tells the story of a woman who’s lost all sense of what’s appropriate,” Carrie says of the new video. “Sick with the alienation that stems from existing in a disparate emotional state from the person or people closest to her, she grapples with debilitating loss, desires to be seen, and dares you to leave.”

The album’s tracklisting reads: