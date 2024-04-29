Sleep Token have announced new European dates

Sleep Token are set to embark on a big European tour later this year, with a 10-date stint in November before returning to their home turf for a series of arena shows.

The band will be supported on both European and UK dates by Bilmuri.

In a statement, Sleep Token announced, “Come November, Europe shall gather in Worship. Those wishing to attend may register their interest at the link below, in preparation for the exclusive presale window – which begins Tuesday at 10am CEST. Opening proceedings in Europe, as indeed the United Kingdom, will be the Bilmuri collective. Prepare.”

The tour will kick off on November 9 at Nuremberg’s Nürnberg Arena and will include stops in major cities such as Frankfurt, Budapest, Prague, and Berlin, before wrapping up in the UK with performances in London, Manchester, and more through early December.

The dates in full read:

NOVEMBER

9 Nuremberg Nürnberg Arena, Nuremberg, Germany

10 Frankfurt Festhalle, Frankfurt, Germany

12 Linz Tipsarena (ehem. Intersport Arena), Linz, Austria

13 Budapest MVM Dome, Budapest, Hungary

15 Prague O2 universum, Prague, Czech Republic

16 Chemnitz Arena / Messe, Halle 1, Chemnitz, Germany

18 Amsterdam AFAS Live, Amsterdam, Netherlands

19 Brussels Forest National, Brussels, Belgium

21 Hamburg Barclays Arena, Hamburg, Germany

22 Berlin Velodrom, Berlin, Germany

25 Glasgow OVO Hydro, Glasgow, UK

26 Manchester Co-op Live, Manchester, UK

28 Birmingham Utilita Arena, Birmingham, UK

29 London The O2, London, UK

30 Cardiff Motorpoint Arena, Cardiff, UK

DECEMBER

2 Leeds First Direct Arena, Leeds, UK

3 London The O2, London, UK