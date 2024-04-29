Sleep Token have announced new European dates

Sleep Token are set to embark on a big European tour later this year, with a 10-date stint in November before returning to their home turf for a series of arena shows.
The band will be supported on both European and UK dates by Bilmuri.
In a statement, Sleep Token announced, “Come November, Europe shall gather in Worship. Those wishing to attend may register their interest at the link below, in preparation for the exclusive presale window – which begins Tuesday at 10am CEST. Opening proceedings in Europe, as indeed the United Kingdom, will be the Bilmuri collective. Prepare.”
The tour will kick off on November 9 at Nuremberg’s Nürnberg Arena and will include stops in major cities such as Frankfurt, Budapest, Prague, and Berlin, before wrapping up in the UK with performances in London, Manchester, and more through early December.
The dates in full read:
NOVEMBER
9 Nuremberg Nürnberg Arena, Nuremberg, Germany
10 Frankfurt Festhalle, Frankfurt, Germany
12 Linz Tipsarena (ehem. Intersport Arena), Linz, Austria
13 Budapest MVM Dome, Budapest, Hungary
15 Prague O2 universum, Prague, Czech Republic
16 Chemnitz Arena / Messe, Halle 1, Chemnitz, Germany
18 Amsterdam AFAS Live, Amsterdam, Netherlands
19 Brussels Forest National, Brussels, Belgium
21 Hamburg Barclays Arena, Hamburg, Germany
22 Berlin Velodrom, Berlin, Germany
25 Glasgow OVO Hydro, Glasgow, UK
26 Manchester Co-op Live, Manchester, UK
28 Birmingham Utilita Arena, Birmingham, UK
29 London The O2, London, UK
30 Cardiff Motorpoint Arena, Cardiff, UK
DECEMBER
2 Leeds First Direct Arena, Leeds, UK
3 London The O2, London, UK