Sleep Token have announced a new UK tour.

The run will take place in November, after their dates in Australia and North America, and includes five massive shows in support of third album ‘Take Me Back To Eden’.

The details are:

NOVEMBER

25 Glasgow, OVO Hydro

26 Manchester, Co-op Live

28 Birmingham, Utilita Arena

29 London, O2 Arena

30 Cardiff, Motorpoint Arena

Tickets go on general sale from 10am on Friday 9th February.