Slipknot have announced their North American ‘Here Comes The Pain Tour’ to celebrate 25 years of their debut album

Slipknot are celebrating the 25th anniversary of their self-titled debut album with a comprehensive North American tour titled ‘Here Comes The Pain Tour’.

The band will be accompanied by Knocked Loose on all dates, with Orbit Culture joining the first leg and Vended, a band featuring Corey Taylor and Shawn “Clown” Crahan’s sons, supporting on the second leg. Tickets for the tour will go on sale on May 3 at 10 AM local time.

Reflecting on the 25 years since the album’s release, guitarist Jim Root shared, “We loved what we did with the first record but we didn’t even know if there was gonna be anything after that. We just wanted people to hear it. Selling out of records and shows, having successful tours– those are goals for any band. But the dream scenario in some ways, came true for us.”

Founding member Shawn “Clown” Crahan commented on the personal connection the band strives to maintain with their fans: “Every time I’ve walked on stage, it’s never been about how many people have been there because my culture, the maggots, always show up,” he explained. “But as we’ve grown as a band, we have had fewer and fewer of those intimate, personal moments, trading them for massive ones. So we’re gonna make it more personal on the anniversary, but how remains to be seen. Just get ready to have your face kicked in. Because we just do what we do, spread that maggot culture – that disease. And you’ve been infected.”

The dates in full read:

MAY

12 Daytona Beach, FL – Welcome To Rockville

19 Columbus, OH – Sonic Temple Festival

AUGUST

6 Noblesville, IN – Ruoff Music Center *

7 Burgettstown, PA – The Pavilion at Star Lake *

9 Baltimore, MD – CFG Bank Arena *

10 Camden, NJ – Freedom Mortgage Pavilion *

12 New York, NY – Madison Square Garden *

14 Gilford, NH – BankNH Pavilion *

15 Mansfield, MA – Xfinity Center *

17 Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena *

SEPTEMBER

1 Pryor, OK – ROCKLAHOMA

7 Auburn, WA – White River Amphitheatre #

8 Ridgefield, WA – RV Inn Styles Resorts Amphitheater #

9 Louisville, KY – Louder Than Life

11 Nampa, ID – Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater #

13 Inglewood, CA – Intuit Dome #

15 Phoenix, AZ – Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre #

17 Austin, TX – Moody Center #

18 Dallas, TX – Dos Equis Pavilion #

21 Des Moines, IA – Knotfest Iowa at Waterworks Park #

OCTOBER

11 Sacramento, CA – Aftershock Festival

NOVEMBER

8 Guadalajara, MX – Calle 2

9 Mexico City, MX – Parque Bicentenario

DECEMBER

5 Amsterdam, NL – Ziggo Dome

6 Dortmund, DE – Westfalehallen

8 Stuttgart, DE – Schleyerhalle

9 Leipzig, DE – Quarterback Immobilien Arena

11 Zürich, CH – Hallenstadion

12 Paris, FR – Accor Arena

14 Leeds, UK – First Direct Arena

15 Glasgow, UK – Ovo Hydro

17 Manchester, UK – Co-op Live

18 Birmingham, UK – Utilita Arena

20 London, UK – The O2

21 London, UK – The O2

*w/ Special Guests Knocked Loose and Orbit Culture

#w/ Special Guests Knocked Loose and Vended