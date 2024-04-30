Slipknot welcomes Eloy Casagrande as their new drummer

Slipknot have officially announced the addition of Eloy Casagrande as their new drummer.

The confirmation came via an Instagram post featuring a photo of all nine band members, including a tag for Eloy Casagrande, the former drummer for Sepultura. This announcement ends weeks of speculation about the identity of the new member.

While Eloy Casagrande has not yet commented on his new role, he has already been active with Slipknot. His debut with the band was at the intimate venue Pappy + Harriet’s, followed by a larger performance at the Sick New World festival where Slipknot co-headlined.

The Instagram post that confirmed Casagrande’s role intriguingly included tags for eight of the nine members, with Craig Jones’ replacement still undisclosed.

Fans in Europe and the UK can look forward to seeing Slipknot perform live with their new lineup at the end of the year.

The dates in full read:

DECEMBER

5 Ziggo Dome, Amsterdam, Netherlands

6 Westfalenhalle, Dortmund, Germany

8 Schleyerhalle, Stuttgart, Germany

9 Quarterback Immobilien Arena, Leipzig, Germany

11 Hallenstadion, Zurich, Switzerland

12 Accorhotel Arena, Paris, France

14 First Direct Arena, Leeds, UK

15 OVO Hydro, Glasgow, UK

17 Co-op Live Arena, Manchester, UK

18 Utilita Arena, Birmingham, UK

20 The O2, London, UK

21 The O2, London, UK